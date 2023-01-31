Dorris Lemond Dodd, age 79, resident of the Kirk Community and husband of Carolyn Anthony Dodd, departed this life Friday afternoon, January 27, 2023 at Christian Care Center in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Dorris was born June 11, 1943 in Bolivar, the son of the late James Enlow Dodd and Ellouise Brown Dodd. He was married October 8, 1965 to Carolyn Anthony Dodd. He was a cattle farmer throughout his life and co-owner of Hewlett & Dunn Jean and Boot Barn in Collierville. Later, Dorris and Carolyn opened Silverados, a hunting and western apparel store in Oakland before his retirement.

Mr. Dodd never met a stranger and loved his family. He enjoyed watching western tv shows, fishing, gardening and anything to do with plants, flowers and trees. He was a member of Kirk Christian Church near Collierville and was known as “Paw” to his grandchildren.

Mr. Dodd is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Anthony Dodd; his daughter, Karen Hughes (Michael); his son, Jack Dodd; his sister, Norma Jean Anthony (Gus); three grandchildren, Hunter Hughes, Taylor Gairhan (Chase) and Hayden Dodd; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Wayne Dodd; his sister, Ella Mae Brown; and two brothers, Billy Wayne Dodd and James “Connie” Dodd.

Funeral Services for Mr. Dodd will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ron Collins, pastor of Bethany Christian Church in Eads, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Dodd will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tim Collins, Richard Collins, Chase Gairhan, Scotty Anthony, Darrell Anthony and Christopher Bankston. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Hughes and Hayden Dodd.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

