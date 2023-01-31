Local car service manager talks driving safety, precautions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether it’s snow, sleet, or ice, winter weather can be difficult to navigate through.

It is always recommended to stay home if possible. However, for those who need to drive in severe weather, it is important to take precautions and know the safety protocols.

In most cases, traffic can be delayed due to the slippery conditions. Consider leaving earlier than usual and drive slowly.

Also, avoid using cruise control and try not to use your brakes often.

“Please remember with inclement weather, you want to allow yourself extra time. You want to allow yourself extra distance in between you and the driver in front of you. With snow, sleet and ice, you may want to prepare and give yourself, say three to four car length versus, you know, two or three car lengths,” said Joshua Burns Jr., the Service Manager at Old Hickory Car Care.

And before you even get on the road, make sure to stock your vehicle with an emergency kit. Items recommended to have are blankets, jumper cables, flashlight, abrasive material such as sand or cat litter in case you get stuck, food and water.

It is also recommended that you check your headlights, windshield wipers, and cooling system. Burns said to not wait until the week of to prepare for inclement weather.

“The key is preparation, bringing your car in regularly to a service automotive mechanic shop, that way we can kind of update you and keep you up to speed before you have any kind of emergencies that will leave you stranded or broken down,” Burns said.

Heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold temperatures are said to occur Tuesday evening.

More than 40 million people are under winter weather alerts across at least 15 states.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.