Organizations advocate for safer roads, offer solutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Companies are coming together to make the roads a safer place, and you play a major role.

Organizations all over the U.S. are getting more information out to the public on how to be better drivers. Two of those companies are Verra Mobility, and “Streets Are For Everyone”, also known as SAFE.

“In the first nine months of 2022, almost 32,000 people have died,” said Jon Baldwin, Executive VP of Government Solutions for Verra Mobility. “So if you extend that out for the full year 2022, it’s going to be basically the same number as 2021. But when you think about the stats involved with survivability of accidents, thinking a pedestrian being hit by a car, you’re five times more likely to survive getting hit by a car going 20 miles per hour versus a car going 35.”

“It starts with really advocating and standing up for the need for safer streets, and talking to the government officials, talking to your your department of transportations or public works and saying this road is dangerous by stat and you can get those stats,” said Damian Kevitt, Executive Director of SAFE.

One of the points of conversation could be engineering roads with these suggestions.

“Things like just crosswalks,” Kevitt added. “But also, you know, mitigating speeds. Speeding is a huge factor in traffic fatalities and serious injuries. And you can use tools like what Verra has in terms of enforcement. You can also engineer a road so that it it sort of slows cars down for the appropriate speed for that community or for that area.”

Safety for driving doesn’t stop with the driver. Communities are also encouraged to get involved.

