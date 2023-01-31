Pace Industries to invest $2.8 million in Jackson facility, add 49 jobs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pace Industries, North America’s leading die cast manufacturer, is planning to expand its operations in Madison County.

The company is planning to invest $2.8 million into its Lower Brownsville Road facility in Jackson, bringing 49 new job opportunities.

A news release states that once complete, the increase in staffing and additional investment will allow Pace Industries to better serve its growing customer demand for aluminum, zinc, and magnesium die casting.

“I’m proud to help announce that Pace Industries will be expanding their successful operations with the addition of 49 new jobs. This is an exciting day for our community, and we are so happy

to see an existing industry expand their business in Jackson, Madison County and West Tennessee. Pace Industries, we are glad you are here,” said Senator Ed Jackson.

“Pace Industries is a valued employer in Jackson. This expansion will bring more quality jobs to our community that will further strengthen our local economy. I appreciate this investment by

Pace Industries, and I look forward to the company’s continued success in Madison County,” said Representative Chris Todd.

Pace Industries, LLC was founded in 1970, serving an array of industries with die casting from its 17 operations across the U.S. and Mexico.

