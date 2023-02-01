3 West TN State Parks offering romantic Valentine’s dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some of Tennessee’s State Parks are offering a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day.

Among those participating include three in West Tennessee: Natchez Trace State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, and Paris Landing State Park.

Couples can visit any of the three on Tuesday, February 14 to enjoy the special offer.

Natchez Trace’s dinner will be held from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast, with live music provided by Bryan Moffit.

Pickwick Landing’s meal will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m., with 10-ounce center cut steak and grilled shrimp on the menu.

Paris Landing’s meal, which features prime rib or pan-search chicken gnocchi, will be held from 3-9 p.m.

Reservations are required for the meals at Natchez Trace and Pickwick Landing, but they will not be required for the meal at Paris Landing.

Other state parks offering Valentine’s meals include Montgomery Bell, Fall Creek Falls, Henry Horton, and Cumberland Mountain.

Click here for reservation details and information on pricing.

