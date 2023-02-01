Church donating clothing, items to foster children

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One church is taking steps to fill a need one bag at a time.

The First United Pentecostal Church in Lexington is starting Hangers of Hope, a project to help students in foster care receive clothing and other items they may need.

The church is taking clothing donations and making care packages with items such as tooth brushes, hair brushes, and shampoo. They will be giving the items to children entering the foster care system.

But that’s not all the church is doing to help children in need.

“We’re also doing a care connect for foster families a couple of nights a month,” said First United Pentecostal Church Pastor Steve Hensley.

If you would like to donate clothes or help with this project, you can donate items at the First United Pentecostal Church on 175 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington or call the pastor at (731) 614-5484.

