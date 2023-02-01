Director of Schools needed in needed in local district

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The McKenzie Special School District is seeking a new director of schools.

The school district says they are looking for someone with a Masters Degree in education and would like for a candidate to have at least three years of administration experience.

The director of school would run the day to day operations for all of the schools in the district.

The term of a contract and salary will be negotiated based on education and experience.

McKenzie Special School District Board Chairman Lashonda Williams told us what kind of person they are looking for.

“We’re just looking for a good person all around, very up front person, a very trustworthy person,” Williams said.

If you would like to apply for the position, click here.

