Feb. 1 marks start of Heart Health Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — The key to a healthy heart begins with a healthy lifestyle.

American Heart Month is observed each February to raise awareness of the importance of a healthy heart and to encourage habits that help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Dr. William Cooper, also known as the Heart Doctor, is one of the top heart surgeons in the United States.

He says a common misconception about heart disease is that only older people who are smokers and unhealthy get it.

In reality, it can affect anyone at any age if you are not on top of your health and form healthy routines and lifestyles.

“Regular exercise and movement is critically important. That’s why it’s never too late to kickstart your fitness journey and keep moving. February is Heart Health Month. Now is the time to go for it. Healthy lifestyles lead to healthy hearts. Diet is the number one factor to building that better heart health, but diet alone is not it,” Cooper said.

