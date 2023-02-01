JMCSS open enrollment extended due to weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to recent weather, you may still have a chance to enroll your child in a school outside of your zone.

Open enrollment is a program offered by the Jackson-Madison County School System for families to send students to school outside their zone area.

If a family applies and there are enough seats available, the school district will approve the student for open enrollment.

While the high school open enrollment deadline was scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, it has been extended due to recent inclement weather.

The middle school and elementary deadlines are March 3.

The school system strongly encourages parents to not delay and take advantage of this program and apply while they have the chance.

“Your school, your choice, tuition free. We just want to make sure that families of Madison County know they have a choice. They have a tuition free option and then open enrollment expands those options,” said

A link to enroll your child in open enrollment can be found here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.