Light Freezing Rain & Sleet Through Thursday Morning

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for February 1st

More light freezing rain and sleet will continue this afternoon through Thursday morning. The showers will turn to rain as the morning progresses on Thursday and will move out into the afternoon. Additional ice totals will likely stay less than 1/10″ with the highest totals being south of I-40. This third push looks to less significant than the first two for most of us but will linger around off and on into Thursday morning. We will have a full update coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

More light freezing rain and sleet will impact West Tennessee Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Temperatures did not get above freezing so much of the ice that has fallen the last two days is still prevalent. Overnight lows should stay around 30° tonight so anything that falls from the sky will likely be frozen. Up to an additional 0.10″ of ice can be expected in Jackson. The winds will be light and come out of the north most of the night making the wind chill around 20°.

THURSDAY:

Although some freezing rain will be possible in the early morning hours on Thursday, by the mid morning rain showers look more likely than freezing rain. By Thursday afternoon the showers should move out to the south with areas along the Mississippi border seeing the rain linger the longest into the day.

Most of the precipitation on Thursday is forecast to be rain because high temperatures will reach the upper 30s and hang there for most of the day. Thursday night lows are expected to drop down to around to the mid 20s by Friday morning. The winds will be light and stay out of the north on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

The sun will return on Friday but the temperatures will remain chilly. We will start out in the upper 20s and reach up to around 40° in the afternoon. The reason we will not warm up much is because the winds are going to stay out of the north on the back side of the system. Friday night lows will dip into the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks dry across West Tennessee. We should see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday as southeast winds will return but that will also help us warm up to the upper 40s into the afternoon. Saturday night lows will drop into the mid 30s and we should finally warm back up above normal on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Sunday night lows will fall down to around 40°. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday and the winds will come out of the southwest. Next week looks to start out warm and rain chances look to return by next Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK:

We are looking at a very warm start to next week with highs up around 60° for Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be off and on during the day on Monday but the rain is expected to hold off until Tuesday afternoon. The rain will likely continue into the day on Wednesday. Wednesday temperatures should fall off some behind the cold front. We could see a few storms mixing on in Tuesday night and we will be keeping a close eye on that situation over the weekend. Monday night lows will only fall down to around 50° and Tuesday night lows will drop into the mid 40s. The winds will come out of the south early in the week before transitioning back to the northwest on Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month and stick around into February. The next winter storm is coming this week. Ice accumulations will be likely so please travel smart and listen to local authorities for more information. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

