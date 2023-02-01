Mugshots : Madison County : 1/31/23 – 2/01/23

Karen Curtis Karen Curtis: Failure to appear

Amber Anderson Amber Anderson: Assault

Claudine Wesley Claudine Wesley: False reports

Dominique Clark Dominique Clark: Criminal impersonation

George Person George Person: Simple domestic assault, theft under $999



Jeken Herbert Jeken Herbert: Failure to appear

Lee Birl Lee Birl: Violation of probation

Martez Poe Martez Poe: Failure to appear

Roberto Pineda Roberto Pineda: Driving while unlicensed

Walter Harris Walter Harris: Vandalism

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/31/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/01/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.