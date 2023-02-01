Mugshots : Madison County : 1/31/23 – 2/01/23
Karen Curtis
Karen Curtis: Failure to appear
Claudine Wesley
Claudine Wesley: False reports
Dominique Clark
Dominique Clark: Criminal impersonation
George Person
George Person: Simple domestic assault, theft under $999
Jeken Herbert
Jeken Herbert: Failure to appear
Lee Birl
Lee Birl: Violation of probation
Martez Poe
Martez Poe: Failure to appear
Roberto Pineda
Roberto Pineda: Driving while unlicensed
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/31/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/01/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.