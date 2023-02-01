Nashville mayor won’t seek reelection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced that he will not run for reelection when his term expires later this year.

Cooper, 66, made the announcement Tuesday.

Cooper was first elected to the position in 2019, when he defeated former Mayor David Briley. His term has included overseeing the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 Christmas Day bombing, and fatal tornadoes. He’s also helped finalize an agreement with software giant Oracle Corporation, which is set to build a $1.2 billion campus in east Nashville.

Currently, candidates seeking to replace Cooper include Nashville council member Freddie O’Connell, Nashville at-large council member Sharon Hurt and former local government official Matt Wiltshire.

