Pet Dental Health gets highlighted in February

Your dog’s dental health could be in jeopardy if you don’t brush them.

February is Pet Dental Health Month.

Lots of pet owners tend to neglect the teeth of their furry loved ones, but fail to realize that they need care just as much as we do.

Dental disease affects 80% of adult dogs and 85% of senior dogs.

Data finds that very few Gen Z and Millennial pet parents are brushing their dog’s teeth daily and less than one half could list the signs of disease.

Warning signs of disease include discoloration, plaque, or loss of appetite.

“The big concern about dental disease is if you do nothing and let the disease go unchecked, that’s when the pet can have significant tooth pain, discomfort, and potentially even systemic health issues. And that’s usually the case when most pet parents are bringing their dog in to the veterinarian and witness these dogs in a lot of pain and discomfort,” said Dr. Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian at Whimzees By Wellness.

If you’re having trouble brushing their teeth, try feeding them dental chews instead to keep those pearly whites clean without the use of a toothbrush or toothpaste.

