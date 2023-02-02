City of Jackson marks Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month.

City of Jackson marks Black History Month

City of Jackson marks Black History Month

City of Jackson marks Black History Month

City of Jackson marks Black History Month

The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community.

The month-long celebration opened with a proclamation from Mayor Scott Conger and included the opening of visual art exhibits featuring children’s art from the Keep My Hood Good community campaign located in the Mayor’s Collection of Masterpieces Art Gallery, paintings by Rose Newhouse Photography, and exhibits from local photographer Dan Battle.

President of the Society for African-American Culture Wendy Trice Martin is grateful to everyone who is playing a part in making this month a success.

“February is a time not only to learn about our history, but to celebrate it. Also, look not only at the pioneers, but the young people that are right here in Jackson making history today, their own history. I’m really excited about them because I love hanging out with the young folk. I see some amazing people that are here doing great things. I am so very proud of them,” Martin said.

There are many pieces of art and photos honoring Black History Month at City Hall that people are able to come and view.

“Black History is American History and I am honored to celebrate the month by showcasing many of our local artists here at City Hall,” Conger said in a news release. “I want to thank all of the artist that are participating for being a part of the events this month. I am thankful to my staff for their hard work and vision to make this celebration a reality.”

The city says other upcoming Black History Month Live Performances will include:

Poetry Readings from James Cherry/Music from E.J. Shelton on Friday, February 10

Nadia Beard & the Children’s Theatre Company of Jackson “Kids with Cause” on Friday, February 17

Mona Lisa Lanier Dance Studio/Music from Hub City Choir on Friday, February 24.

City Hall will also be lit with red, yellow, and green lights for the month.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.