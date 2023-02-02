Downtown business owner talks about weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice storms has not only had an effect on the roads.

They’ve impacted local businesses as well.

Because many opted to stay indoors, some businesses have felt the effects.

One local business owner, Hunter Cross of Third Eye Curiosities, said that he had to close down during the storm.

Cross detailed why he decided to shut down his business until the storm passed.

“You want to be operational as often as possible, but sometimes safety comes first,” he said.

With the weather returning to normal, businesses are hoping to recover.

