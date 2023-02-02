Former professor reviews Jackie Robinson biography

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of baseball’s most significant figures story is being told in a new biography.





The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library welcomed Dr. Don Huneycutt for their monthly First Thursday program meeting.

Huneycutt presented a book review on “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson” by Kostya Kennedy.

The book is a detailed biography of the pioneering experience as Robinson rose to the major leagues, breaking baseball’s color barrier.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

