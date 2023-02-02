GALLERY: Vacant home catches fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating another house fire in the Hub City.

Firefighters were called to a home on Pleasant Street just before 9 p.m., where a house was on fire.

Officials say they were able to put out the fire and no one was inside at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is the second time in a vacant home has caught fire in the Hub City in the past two weeks.

The fire is currently under investigation.

