Jackson Rockabillys add to staff.

The Jackson Rockabilly announced the addition of Cory wright and Courtland Simoneaux to their coaching staff.Cory Wright is a former two-way player, earning Louisville slugger all-american honors as a high school senior.He started his college career at Kansas state university in 2016,then transferred to parkland college where he ledthe Cobras to a 52-9 season and NJCAA world series berth in 2017. Assistant coach Courtland Simoneaux is a native of Brusly, Louisiana.He played collegiately at southern university under coach Kerrick Jackson, the current head coach of the university of Memphis,for three years before transferring to Xavier university in New Orleans to play under coach Andrian Holloway,Xavier’s first team since 1960.