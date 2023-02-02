Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship.

Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community.

One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.

They planned on launching the program in 2024. However, with the help and support from the community, they were able to launch the program a year early.

“The scholarship program, it’s open to any West Tennessee high school senior that is planning to attend college, university, trade or vocational school,” said Danielle Jones.

You can go to Jackson Pride’s website to apply.

Awards for the scholarship can vary from $750 to $5,000. Jones says anyone wanting to contribute to the fund can do so online.

Anyone needing extra info on the scholarship can call (731) 984-2140 or (731) 984-2146. They can also be reached at info@jacksontnpride.com.

