Leonadus Franklin “Lee” Yancey, Jr., age 68, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Les Shockey, departed this life Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023 at his home.

Lee was born February 28, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Leonadus Franklin Yancey, Sr. and Robbie Irene Matheson Yancey. He was a 1972 graduate of Fayette Academy in Somerville and served his country in the United States Navy as a flight technician on the E-2B Hawkeye.

Lee began his career at Ralston Purina and then finished after 38 years at Solae. He followed in his father’s footsteps, serving as Alderman for the Town of Oakland for several years. He helped run Yancey Feed and Farm Supply along with his parents and retired to devote his time at the Yancey Farm in Oakland as a cattleman. Mr. Yancey was an outdoorsman who enjoyed riding his motorcycle, horseback riding, and never turned down a road trip. He was a movie buff – especially John Wayne movies.

Mr. Yancey is survived by his wife, Les Shockey; his son, Justin Leonadus Yancey; his stepdaughter, Alex Carlew; and his sister, Ann Conley (Jim). He will also be missed by his aunt, Jean Matheson; four nieces, Amy Howard (Clay), Emily Keever (Jason), Katie Clements (Greg) and Meghan Moore; his nephew, Chris Moore; his brother-in-law, Brian Moore; one grandniece and two grandnephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Moore.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son and uncle. Family was very important to him. Despite his towering stature, he was a true gentle giant.

A visitation for Mr. Yancey will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services with Military Honors will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle of Oakland, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Roger Nelson, Johnny Stevens, John McFarland, Clay Howard, Jason Keever, Chris Moore, Greg Clements, Joe Pat Rike, Jim Conley, Brian Moore and Barrett Rich.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.