Mugshots : Madison County : 2/01/23 – 2/02/23

Precious Taylor Precious Taylor: Aggravated assault

Chasity McPeake Chasity McPeake: Failure to appear

Patrick Melvin Patrick Melvin: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Patrick Melvin: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Racheal Fitzgerald Racheal Fitzgerald: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections

Terry Perry Terry Perry: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/01/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/02/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.