Newbern machete suspect located by US Marshals

JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted murder fugitive has been arrested.

According to a news release, US Marshals have captured 29-year-old Luis Frenano Sanchez-Flores.

He was wanted out of Newbern for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.

Sanchez-Flores allegedly broke into a residence off East Drive in Newbern last month and assaulted a victim with a machete.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to the head, back, arms, and hands.

Sanchez-Flores was arrested at a home off Enochs Road in Newbern Thursday and transported to the Dyer County Jail.

