School & Business Closings: Friday, Feb. 3

The following schools will be closed on Friday, February 3 due to inclement weather:

Benton County Schools

Decatur County Schools

Weakley County Schools

Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings.

Click here for a list of closings on Thursday, February 2.

Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.