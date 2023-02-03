2022 Hub City Heroes honored together

JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes of the Hub City were celebrated on Friday.

The 2022 Hub City Heroes were recognized at the City Hall. The heroes selflessly and steadily give their time and talent to improve the lives of others in the community.

Recognition as a hero is one small way to thank these public servants for their efforts, and it gives honorees the opportunity to raise awareness for causes that are important to them.

There was a drawing for $1,000. The winning hero got to donate the money to the charity of their choice.

Many people were in attendance to show their gratitude to these heroes.

“Today, we are honoring 12 months worth of Hub City Heroes. We honor a Hub City Hero every month. Those are based on nominations from citizens throughout Jackson. We bring them together, give them lunch, just another special way to honor the great work going on by regular citizens in Jackson,” said Mayor Scott Conger.

Heroes for 2022 included:

Fite and Taylor were the winners of $1,000.

This was the second year of the Hub City Hero awards. In 2021, the list included:

Jones was the lucky winner of 2021 who got to donate to a charity.

