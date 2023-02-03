First Friday Art Walks to begin in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — You now will have the chance to buy local art directly from local artists.

From March through November, the Jackson Arts Council will organize First Friday Art Walk events in downtown Jackson’s newly designated Arts District.

On the first Friday of each month, community members are encouraged to buy local from local artists and small businesses.

Organizers say the purpose of these events is to increase opportunities for the people to engage with the arts and increase opportunities for local artists.

“To participate in First Friday Art Walks, you have to be an Artist Member of the Jackson Arts Council. You can find that information on our website. There are a lot of different perks that come along with being an Artist Member. But there will be artist members, and they’ll rotate out every month, and will move if the same artists are participating. They’ll move locations. So really, you’re always going to see something different at First Friday Art Walks every month,” said Lizzie Emmons, the Executive Director of the Jackson Arts Council.

Business participants have already been selected. The Art Walk will held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first Art Walk will be on March 3.

All First Friday Art Walk events are free and open to the public.

If you are an artist looking to join in, head to 731arts.com and or click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.