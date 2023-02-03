Founders Day celebrated at Jackson university

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University celebrated its annual Founders’ Day on Friday.

Union was founded February 3, 1823 as Jackson Male Academy. This makes it the college’s 200th birthday.

There was a come-and-go birthday celebration in the Carl Grant Events Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many alumni, current students, and members of the community were in attendance to show their support.

President of Union University President Dub Oliver was grateful to everyone who came out.

“It’s such a privilege to get to serve as the president of Union. Only the 16th individual to have that opportunity. It’s such a great place. People love Union and people celebrate Union. There is so many people who have generation after generation of their family here,” Oliver said.

Oliver says they are doing a lot to celebrate this big milestone.

“We’ve got a lot more celebrations planned, but one of the things we are doing is a time capsule, where we are inviting people to put things in the time capsule that we will open in the future. Hopefully, they will have some memories,” Oliver said.

Dr. Hyran Barefoot, the 14th Union University president that served from 1986 to 1996, said that the celebration was a big success.

“Well, it’s very good. It’s a lively group. Things are going well I would say,” Barefoot said.

Union University senior Steve Williams talked about what it means for him to be part of the Bicentennial Class.

“It’s so awesome! I remember freshman year, they already planned it out that we were the Bicentennial Class. We were like, okay, that is four years away. But now being a senior, it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh. It’s finally happening.’ We get to be a part of this special memory and school year. It’s amazing,” Williams said.

The Bicentennial Class will be graduating on May 6. There will be a concert associated with the graduation as well.

