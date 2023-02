GALLERY: Peoples Bank reopens in new location

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local business celebrated a big move on Friday.

The Peoples Bank of Tennessee held a grand re-opening at their new location in Lexington.

The event included refreshments and a prize-winning drawing. The Peoples Bank is at 679 West Church street in Lexington.

The bank is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

