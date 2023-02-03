Info needed to find missing man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family.

The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

They ask that anyone with information that can help find Timby call the their office at (731) 423-6000.

Find more local news here.