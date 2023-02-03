Johnny Glen Miller

Johnny Glen Miller, age 64, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and husband of Virginia Johnson Miller, departed this life Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023 at his home.

Johnny was born April 18, 1958 in Lake Worth, Florida, the son of the late Robert Glen Miller and Josephine Freeman Miller. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was employed as a senior solutions architect at FedEx. Mr. Miller was an accomplished guitarist who loved all kinds of music. He was a man of faith and a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church. Johnny was a huge University of Tennessee Vols fan who would give you the shirt off his back.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 31 years, Virginia Johnson Miller; two daughters, Kirstin McCraney (Branden) and Mindy King (Allen); his son, Joshua Miller; three brothers, Mark Swan, Donald Miller and Willie Weizner; and five grandchildren, Aubree McCraney, Maggie King, Molly King, Morgan King and Ravan Beshires.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Allen Beshires and his sister, Teresa McCormick.

A visitation for Mr. Miller will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.