Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — City Hall in downtown Jackson held it’s first live performance in honor of Black History Month on Friday.
Wendy Trice Martin gave a presentation at the event, and the Lane College Choir performed.
This is part of a month-long celebration of Black History Month that includes art and performances from local citizens.
You can join in on the celebrations each Friday starting at 3:30 p.m.
