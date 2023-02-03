Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — City Hall in downtown Jackson held it’s first live performance in honor of Black History Month on Friday.

Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall



Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

Wendy Trice Martin gave a presentation at the event, and the Lane College Choir performed.

This is part of a month-long celebration of Black History Month that includes art and performances from local citizens.

You can join in on the celebrations each Friday starting at 3:30 p.m.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.