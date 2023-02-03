Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23 1 hour ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Hannah Smith Hannah Smith: DUI Caleb Harden Caleb Harden: Failure to appear James Mullins James Mullins: Aggravated sexual battery Megan Buchanan Megan Buchanan: Public intoxication Michael Jones Michael Jones: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Michael Welch Michael Welch: Violation of probation Ronald Frye Ronald Frye: Failure to appear William Coln William Coln: Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin