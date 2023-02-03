Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County.

Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah.

They say this includes:

Walkertown

Nixon

Walnut Grove

Communities connected to Highway 69, Highway 128 south of Savannah

Hardin County E-911 says the notice is due to a line break that caused a loss of water pressure. They say this can cause disease-causing organisms to get into the water system.

Those under the notice should boil for three minutes and and then strain it through a clean cloth to remove any sediment or floating material.

The Savannah Utility Department is working to repair the break, and expect it to be resolved within 48 hours.

