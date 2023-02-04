Elks lodge #192 tosses bags for a great cause

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local lodge holds a tournament for a good cause.

The Elks Lodge #192 located in Jackson held a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Scarlet Rope Project.

There were many people in attendance to participate and also for support of the cause.

“We have a lot of great members and their guests, that come out to the lodge and support our community activities. We are thankful that we can do so much for our community,” said Lori Nally, Secretary, Elks Lodge #192.

This is one of several tournaments that have been held to benefit the Scarlet Rope Project.

For more information on the Scarlet Rope Project in Jackson visit, www.scarletropeproject.com.