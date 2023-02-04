Friends of Heart 5K returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual 5k planned.

According to a news release, the Friends of Heart will host its second annual 5k on Saturday, February 11 at 8 a.m.

This is the first event of 2023 for the Friends of Heart series and also the Jackson Road Runners Points Series.

The event will begin at Fleet Feet located at 398 Oil Well Road in Jackson. Trophies will be awarded at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit local cardiac care such as Jackson’s 4-Minute City project and more.

For more information on the event, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/FriendsofHeartFund.

