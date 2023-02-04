Pet of the Week: Gracie

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie!

Meet sweet Gracie Mae!









She is a mature ladybug somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old. Gracie is so full of life and love!

She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance! She is heartworm negative, spayed, fully vetted, and recently had a dental visit, all she is missing is her fur-ever family!

Gracie loves children and is good with other dogs that respect her space and let her warm up slowly.

Gracie is an incredibly busy lady and enjoys going for rides to get pup cups and see the world.

She loves to be with her foster family and fur siblings!

Gracie has so much love to give and she can’t wait to find her new family. Could it be you???

If you are interested in adopting Gracie or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.