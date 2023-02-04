Ray Condray announces his candidacy for City Mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local resident announces mayoral candidacy.

Today Ray Condray joined family, friends, and supporters in downtown Jackson at City Hall to announce his candidacy for City Mayor.

Condray says he wants to see a change in Jackson that will lead the city in the right direction.

As mayor, Condray wants to accomplish several things like restoring values, and if elected he wants to address the roads, infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and more.

“I’ve had a lot of unique experience over the years of interacting with people. I’ve been under good management, I’ve been over others in management and I think those same principles apply to everything, just common sense,” said Ray Condray, City Mayor candidate for Jackson.

Along with supporters, at today’s event there were also several protestors.

