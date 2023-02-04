Sorority teaches local youth water safety

JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local sorority helps youth learn to swim.

One local sorority chapter here in the Hub City invited local youth to learn the fundamentals of swimming.

Swim 1922 was held by the Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. The program was for youth 6-years-old to 17-years-old.

This event was created to help youth be a little more comfortable in the water, having more interaction with water and decrease the chances of drowning.

They learned water safety tips outside of the pool, and swam with the use of kickboards and pool noodles.

There were classroom rotations as well where different groups learn different tips and precautions about swimming.

“Sigma Gamma Rho’s goal in Swim 1922 is to help promote awareness on water safety and to decrease the risk of drowning by comfortability in the water for the minority community,” said Randa Hart, chairperson, Swim 1922.”

The class is held once a year, but the chapter hopes to be able to offer the class more times a year.