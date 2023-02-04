US moving ahead on plan to down Chinese balloon over ocean

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military.

It would be brought down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered.

That’s according to two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation.

They said it was unclear whether a final decision had yet been made by President Joe Biden.

In preparation for the operation, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed airspace over the Carolina coastline, including the airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Coast Guard also advised mariners to immediately leave the area.

To read more details on this news story, click here.