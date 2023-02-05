A local church celebrates 200 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church welcomed a special guest to their church to celebrate 200 years of service.

First Presbyterian Church of Jackson is celebrating 200 years of the church that was founded in 1823.







A number of events will be held to celebrate the year but the first event of the celebration is an organ concert.

The concert featured world renowned organist, Johnathan Dimmock. He’s the organist for the San Francisco Symphony and toured on six continents.

“And then in September we’ll have two events, a Hymn Celebration where we sing hymns, some of which will go back to 1823, and then there will be just a Grand Celebration on the actual anniversary,”

More events will be held to celebrate the church’s 200 years throughout 2203.

For more local news, click here.