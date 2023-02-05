Local cheer coach celebrates the team with sweet event

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local cheer coach holds a special party for her team.

Cheer coach, SchDerriah Montgomery at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School held a love party for her cheer team.

Speakers, Brittney Ramsey and Evelyn Barnes came and taught the girls proper manners, like how to sit and stand while having dresses on, how to receive a compliment, how to drink like a young lady, and how to carry yourself and fellowship.

Montgomery was happy that there was such a big crowd and that so many people were enjoying the party.

“It feels really good that they put their dresses on, their sneakers, they dressed up, and they were so excited to come. It feels real good,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery plans to have more events like this for her team.