New facility offers youth a place to call home

The Isaiah House launch kick-off event happened on Sunday at Peabody High School.







Isaiah 117 House will have a place for children available in Gibson county. The organization is non-profit and is Tennessee based. They care for children awaiting foster care placement.

Founder and Executive Director for Isaiah 117 House, Ronda Paulson says this is the first house to come to West Tennessee.

“This is our first ever West Tennessee Isaiah 117 House. We actually have nine open homes in Northeast Tennessee and in the Middle Tennessee, but this is our first ever West Tennessee location,” Paulson said.

Paulson says what her inspiration was for starting this organization.

“The inspiration was what, how can we love on a child on removal day? How can we ease that transition and reduce trauma for children on a really hard day,” Paulson said.

The Isaiah 117 house will provide a comforting home where they can go and wait. This home will provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, food, and a warm bed.

Expansion Coordinator for Gibson, Dyer, and Crockett counties, Jenniefer Milam gives us more details, as well as, why she took this position with the organization.

“My husband and I have fostered for six or seven years. We have done a lot of respite care and loved on other children in the community. I don’t know if most people know, but did you know that children on removal day, children go to the DCS office and have nowhere to go. Sometimes they stay there for hours or even spend the night. This home will be a place where they can go and be loved on, welcomed, and can spend the night until their placed into foster care after that,” Milam said.

