1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire.

The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson.

However, they say the home on Brenda Lane was already fully engulfed in flames.

Later, firefighters found a person, identified as 96-year-old Raftus Thomas, dead inside.

The fire department says another person who was inside the home escaped with burns to her leg.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

