15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge.

According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue.

Someone matching that description was then seen on Troy Avenue. The minor allegedly ran from officers, bit was quickly apprehended, the department says.

Officers found a handgun nearby, and were given video camera footage that showed the minor shooting the gun.

Dyersburg police say the 15-year-old was charged with unlawful weapon possession and is to be held in detention by the Dyer County Juvenile Court Services pending a detention hearing in Dyer County Juvenile Court.

Find updates on local crime here.