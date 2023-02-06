“Do not drive” warning issued for select cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A “do not drive” warning issued as been issued by a well-know brand.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers to listen to Honda’s recall.

The release says that around 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles from 2001 to 2003 were equipped with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators.

They say those who own those vehicles are urged to stop driving until the parts are replaced. The parts are free, and you can see if your vehicle is a part of the recall using your vin number here.

Models with Alpha air bags include:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Hona Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

The airbags have a 50% fail rate, the release says, and could cause metal fragments to be ejected towards the driver.

Acura or Honda Customer Service can be called at 888-234-2138.

You can find more national news here.