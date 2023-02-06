Former correctional officer charged with sexual contact with inmate

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A former correctional officer has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in September 2022, an investigation was launched into allegations that a former correctional officer had sexual contact with a female inmate at the Benton County Jail in Camden.

The TBI says the investigation led to an arrest warrant being secured for 37-year-old Brandon Cooley.

According to the TBI, on Monday, Cooley turned himself in to TBI agents and was booked into the Benton County Jail.

The TBI confirms he has since been released on his own recognizance.

