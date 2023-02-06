Found • McKenzie, TN
Found
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Found
|Date Lost/Found
|01/01/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|McKenzie
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms.
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Unknown
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Great Pyrenees
|Gender
|Male
|Age of Pet
|Adult
|Size of Pet
|Large (Over 50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
|Color/Markings
|Pure white
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Was limping slightly – right hind leg. Friendly but too scared to let anyone close. Finally got him to come to me. He’s a big teddy-bear.
|
|
Contact Info
|Phone
|(731) 418-2075
|Email
|lynette.starr@gmail.com
