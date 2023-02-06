Found • McKenzie, TN

Found

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Found
Date Lost/Found
01/01/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
McKenzie
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms.
Pet’s Name (if known)
Unknown
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Great Pyrenees
Gender
Male
Age of Pet
Adult
Size of Pet
Large (Over 50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • No Collar
Color/Markings
Pure white
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Was limping slightly – right hind leg. Friendly but too scared to let anyone close. Finally got him to come to me. He’s a big teddy-bear.

Contact Info

Name
Lynette Andrews
Phone
(731) 418-2075
Email
lynette.starr@gmail.com

