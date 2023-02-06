Found • McKenzie, TN

I am reporting a pet that was

Found

Date Lost/Found

01/01/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

McKenzie

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms.

Pet’s Name (if known)

Unknown

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

Dog

Breed of Pet

Great Pyrenees

Gender

Male

Age of Pet

Adult

Size of Pet

Large (Over 50 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

No Collar

Color/Markings

Pure white

Any additional information you’d like to add?