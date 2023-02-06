Heavy metal concert returning for second year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready for a second year of heavy metal?

The Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest is set to return to West Tennessee later this year, but it will be a new location.

The festival, which will include food and art vendors and 12 bands during 12 hours of music, is set to be held at The Amp on October 14.

Booths will include oddities, taxidermy, metaphysical supplies, original art, crafts, delicious food, and more.

The festival says fan favorites are returning alongside newcomers.

Early bird tickets are set to go on sale Friday, February 10.

Last year’s concert was held in Lexington at Beech Lake.

