Helen S. Prince

Helen S. Prince, age 83 passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Young, officiating.

Helen was a member of Brownsville Baptist Church. She loved quilting and knitting with her friend Nellie Richardson and also loved fishing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, David Prince (Amy) and Mitch Prince (Mary Anne), both of Brownsville, TN, one brother, Billy Sills, Haywood Co., one sister, Regina Herron (Bob), Oak Grove, MO, four grandchildren, Caroline Prince Maucere (Kevin), Kelsie Prince Williams (Ethan), Mia Katherine Prince and Addison Sheree Prince.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Prince, her parents, William Abner Sills and Willie Kate Caine Sills, four brothers, Joseph Sills, Gene Sills, Richard Sills and Elliot Sills, two sisters, Jane Dowd and June Haisten.

The family expresses great appreciation to her caregivers, Annie Jones, Myrtle Boyd, Clementene Sweet, Shirley Currie, Sue Tillman, Brenda Castleman and Anne-Alise Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brownsville Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, P.O. Box 177, Brownsville, TN 38012 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.