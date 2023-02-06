Jackson Symphony to hold Valentine’s Pop

JACKSON, Tenn. — An exciting valentine’s event is returning to the Hub City.

Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. the Jackson Symphony is bringing back their Valentine’s Pops Concert.

The event will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, with the the Equinox Band playing with the Symphony.

It will be a night filled with love songs.

Sherry Freeman, the Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony, says they’ve been doing this event for years.

She says they can’t wait for everyone to experience it.

“It’s just a great night, a great time, and a lot of fun. We just encourage everybody to come out and experience the Jackson Symphony. If you have not, this is a great concert to try,” Freeman said.

Freeman says the Jackson Symphony’s sponsors are the ones who make this night possible.

You can grab your tickets here.

