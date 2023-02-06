Local students head to the Super Bowl

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Select students and faculty members at a local university are heading to the Super Bowl.

Six Bethel University students and two faculty members will travel to Glendale, Arizona to work the Super Bowl.

This is the fourth consecutive year Bethel’s Sports Management program has earned the honor of working the championship sporting event.

Bethel is one of only two schools from the state attending.

Dr. Josh Greer, the Associate Professor of Sports Management, and Tim Wilson, Assistant Professor of Sports Management, will be accompanying the students on this experiential learning experience.

Greer talked about how Bethel got the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl these past few years.

“I was able to work a Super Bowl seven years ago. With that experience, I started networking and creating opportunities with my students. Because I knew if they wanted to go outside of West Tennessee, that they needed to make sure that they had the experience,” Greer said.

Greer explained what type of work the students will be doing.

“It could be as small as taking people to their seats. I know a couple of years ago we had to maneuver and help Peyton Manning get to his area and different star athletes. At the end of the game last year, we were helping celebrities get to their vehicles. It could be as little as that, or holding signs, directing people where to go,” Greer said.

The students and faculty are excited to go to the Super Bowl, and Greer shared what this means to him.

“So going and taking these business classes and having the opportunity to actually experience these things first hand. A lot of times it’s hard work. You’re doing the behind the scenes type stuff, but at the end of the day, it’s awesome. It’s a blessing just to be there,” Greer said.

The Super Bowl will be on Sunday, February 12. The game will be played at the State Farm Stadium.

